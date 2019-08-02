Comparison of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

This is a contrast between Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Staffing & Outsourcing Services and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 2 0.05 N/A -1.29 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 35 0.79 N/A 2.63 11.31

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.6% -6.4% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0.00% 19.8% 8%

Volatility and Risk

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s current beta is 1.57 and it happens to be 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has a 1.35 beta which is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

Competitively the consensus price target of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. is $39.33, which is potential 33.46% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. and Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.4% and 92.8%. About 5% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58% Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. -5.05% -0.54% -13.34% -8.59% -13.16% -4.78%

For the past year Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has 4.58% stronger performance while Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. has -4.78% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Heidrick & Struggles International Inc. beats Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, culture shaping, and leadership consulting services on a retained basis to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and deployment of senior executives. Its leadership consulting services and culture shaping services include leadership assessment; leadership, team, and board development; succession planning; talent strategy; people performance; inter-team collaboration; and organizational transformation. The company also specializes in advising organizations and institutions on strategic planning and decision making. It serves Fortune 1000 companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.