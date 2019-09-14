Comparison of STAAR Surgical Company (STAA) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)

STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) compete with each other in the Medical Instruments & Supplies sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STAAR Surgical Company 31 9.62 N/A 0.13 232.62 Apyx Medical Corporation 6 11.65 N/A -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for STAAR Surgical Company and Apyx Medical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) and Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STAAR Surgical Company 0.00% 5.1% 3.9% Apyx Medical Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.23 beta indicates that STAAR Surgical Company is 123.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Apyx Medical Corporation has a 0.12 beta which is 88.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.4 and 4.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of STAAR Surgical Company. Its rival Apyx Medical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.4 and 10.7 respectively. Apyx Medical Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than STAAR Surgical Company.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for STAAR Surgical Company and Apyx Medical Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score STAAR Surgical Company 0 0 0 0.00 Apyx Medical Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Apyx Medical Corporation has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 5.96%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

STAAR Surgical Company and Apyx Medical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.2% and 52%. About 0.6% of STAAR Surgical Company’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.77% of Apyx Medical Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) STAAR Surgical Company -10.28% -1.45% -8.18% -15.53% -6.8% -8.15% Apyx Medical Corporation 6.47% 4.17% 31.16% -16.3% 47.76% 11.73%

For the past year STAAR Surgical Company had bearish trend while Apyx Medical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors STAAR Surgical Company beats Apyx Medical Corporation.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery. In addition, the company sells injector parts, and other related instruments and devices; and manufactures AquaFlow devices for the treatment of glaucoma. It markets its products to health care providers, including ophthalmic surgeons, vision centers, surgical centers, hospitals, government facilities, and distributors primarily under the STAAR, EVO Visian ICL, Evolution in Visual Freedom, Visian, Collamer, CentraFLOW, AquaPORT, nanoFLEX, nanoPOINT, Afinity, and AquaFLOW trademarks. The company sells products directly through its sales representatives in the United States, Japan, Spain, Germany, Canada, and the United Kingdom, as well as through independent distributors in approximately 60 countries. STAAR Surgical Company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Monrovia, California.