Comparison of S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

S&T Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) have been rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp Inc. 38 4.71 N/A 3.09 12.33 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 11 2.74 N/A 1.09 10.61

Table 1 highlights S&T Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than S&T Bancorp Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. S&T Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us S&T Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 11.3% 1.5% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.64 shows that S&T Bancorp Inc. is 36.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on the other hand, has 1.05 beta which makes it 5.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for S&T Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

S&T Bancorp Inc.’s average price target is $40, while its potential upside is 7.38%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both S&T Bancorp Inc. and Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 62.7% and 95.3% respectively. About 2.1% of S&T Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&T Bancorp Inc. 0.87% 0.58% -3.47% -5.04% -15.08% 0.61% Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. -2.53% -4.63% 0.7% -1.45% -20.14% 9.18%

For the past year S&T Bancorp Inc. was less bullish than Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

S&T Bancorp Inc. beats Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 10 factors.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides a range of financial services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Community Banking segment accepts time and demand deposits; and originates commercial and consumer loans. The Wealth Management segment provides discount brokerage services, guardian and custodian of employee benefits, and other trust and brokerage services, as well as acts as a registered investment advisor that manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. This segment also provides services as an executor and trustee under wills and deeds. The Insurance segment operates as a full-service insurance agency, which offers commercial property and casualty insurance, group life and health coverage, employee benefit solutions, and personal insurance lines. As of February 8, 2017, the company operated 64 offices located in 17 counties in Pennsylvania and Ohio; and 2 loan production offices in Ohio and New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.