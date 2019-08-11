Comparison of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) and Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) compete on a level playing field in the Business Software & Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 58 2.66 N/A 0.49 97.46 Simulations Plus Inc. 25 20.44 N/A 0.44 89.04

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. Simulations Plus Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is currently more expensive than Simulations Plus Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3% 0.9% Simulations Plus Inc. 0.00% 23.5% 18.1%

Risk & Volatility

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has a 1.26 beta, while its volatility is 26.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Simulations Plus Inc.’s 132.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.32 beta.

Liquidity

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Simulations Plus Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Simulations Plus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Simulations Plus Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. is $68.57, with potential upside of 49.23%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. and Simulations Plus Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 44% respectively. About 12.75% of SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 29.6% of Simulations Plus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. -18.83% -18.22% -19.87% -6.05% -9.08% 6.3% Simulations Plus Inc. 6.3% 35.88% 70.94% 104.85% 120.57% 95.08%

For the past year SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Simulations Plus Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. beats Simulations Plus Inc.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. provides software products and software-enabled services to financial service providers in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions, including accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing. The company offers products and services in the areas of portfolio management/accounting, real-time trading systems, treasury operations, client reporting, financial modeling, loan management/accounting, property management, and money market processing. Its software-enabled services consist of financial data acquisition, transformation, and delivery; investor transaction processing platform; trade capture automation; risk analytics monitoring; data management services; business process outsourcing investment accounting and operations, application software hosting, automated workflow integration, automated quality control mechanisms, and interface and connectivity services; on and offshore fund administration services; trade matching utility and delivery instruction database; customized data feed; and connectivity service to broker-dealers and institutions. The company also provides consulting and implementation services, including installation of systems, conversion of historical data, and training and support services. Its clients include multinational banks, retail banks, credit unions, hedge funds, equity funds, funds of funds and family offices, institutional asset managers, insurance companies and pension funds, municipal finance groups, brokers/dealers, financial exchanges, commercial lenders, real estate lenders, and property managers. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut.

Simulations Plus, Inc. develops and sells drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments. It also provides PKPlus, a standalone program that provides the functionality needed by pharmaceutical industry scientists to perform the analyses and generate the outputs needed to satisfy regulatory agency requirements for NCA and compartmental PK modelling; ADMET Predictor, a chemistry-based computer program, which takes molecular structures as inputs and predicts their properties; and MedChem Designer, a molecule drawing program or sketcher that integrates with MedChem Studio and ADMET Predictor. In addition, it offers MedChem Studio, a software tool for data mining and designing new molecules; and KIWI, a cloud-based Web application, which organizes, processes, maintains, and communicates the volume of data and results generated by pharmacologists and scientists over the duration of a drug development program. Further, the company provides consulting services ranging from early drug discovery through preclinical and clinical trial data analysis, and for submissions to regulatory agencies; and population modeling and simulation contract research services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Additionally, it offers pharmaceutical/chemistry software to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agrochemical, and food companies. The company distributes its products and services worldwide. Simulations Plus, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lancaster, California.