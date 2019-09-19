Comparison of SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)

We will be comparing the differences between SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Diversified Machinery industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 37 0.80 N/A 1.60 25.30 The Middleby Corporation 129 2.23 N/A 5.77 23.30

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation. The Middleby Corporation has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. Company that presently has a higher P/E ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. SPX FLOW Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than The Middleby Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% The Middleby Corporation 0.00% 19.8% 7%

Volatility and Risk

SPX FLOW Inc. has a 2.02 beta, while its volatility is 102.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The Middleby Corporation’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of SPX FLOW Inc. is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival The Middleby Corporation is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.9. The Middleby Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 The Middleby Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

$40 is SPX FLOW Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 2.83%. Competitively the average target price of The Middleby Corporation is $142.5, which is potential 21.77% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, The Middleby Corporation is looking more favorable than SPX FLOW Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both SPX FLOW Inc. and The Middleby Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 0% respectively. SPX FLOW Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of The Middleby Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -1.39% 1.81% 14.25% 22.35% -10.95% 33.33% The Middleby Corporation -3.77% -2.43% 1.91% 13.68% 33.42% 30.81%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was more bullish than The Middleby Corporation.

Summary

The Middleby Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services commercial foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick-service restaurants, full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions. This segment provides conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; and ranges, fryers, rethermalizers, steam cooking equipment, warming equipment, heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, induction cooking equipment, countertop cooking equipment, toasters, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, coldrooms, ice machines, freezers, and beverage dispensing equipment. The companyÂ’s Food Processing Equipment Group segment offers processing solutions for customers producing hot dogs, dinner sausages, poultry, and lunchmeats, as well as muffins, cookies, and bread. This segment offers batch, baking, proofing, conveyor, and continuous processing ovens; frying systems and automated thermal processing systems; grinders, slicers, emulsifiers, mixers, blenders, battering and breading equipment, water cutting systems, food presses, and forming equipment; and various food safety, food handling, freezing, and packaging equipment. Its Residential Kitchen Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes kitchen equipment comprising ranges, cookers, stoves, ovens, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwaves, cooktops, wine coolers, ice machines, and ventilation and outdoor equipment for the residential market. The company was formerly known as Middleby Marshall Oven Company and changed its name to The Middleby Corporation in 1985. The Middleby Corporation was founded in 1888 and is based in Elgin, Illinois.