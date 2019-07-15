Comparison of SPX FLOW Inc. (FLOW) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

We are contrasting SPX FLOW Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) and ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Diversified Machinery companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPX FLOW Inc. 35 0.80 N/A 1.60 23.19 ITT Inc. 58 2.07 N/A 3.38 17.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. ITT Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than SPX FLOW Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. SPX FLOW Inc. is presently more expensive than ITT Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPX FLOW Inc. 0.00% 5% 1.8% ITT Inc. 0.00% 17% 7.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.08 beta means SPX FLOW Inc.’s volatility is 108.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. ITT Inc. has a 1.62 beta and it is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SPX FLOW Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, ITT Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. ITT Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SPX FLOW Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPX FLOW Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 ITT Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Competitively ITT Inc. has an average price target of $66, with potential upside of 1.52%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

SPX FLOW Inc. and ITT Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.6% and 91.8%. SPX FLOW Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of ITT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPX FLOW Inc. -4.72% 5.27% 11.25% -1.09% -16.03% 22.22% ITT Inc. -1.61% -2.49% 9.91% 6.67% 13.83% 24.98%

For the past year SPX FLOW Inc. was less bullish than ITT Inc.

Summary

ITT Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors SPX FLOW Inc.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It operates through three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands. The Power and Energy segment provides pumps, valves, and related accessories primarily for customers in oil and gas, and nuclear and other conventional power industries under the APV, Bran+Luebbe, ClydeUnion Pumps, Copes-Vulcan, Dollinger Filtration, LIGHTNIN, M&J Valve, Plenty, and Vokes brands. The Industrial segment offers air dryers, filtration equipment, mixers, pumps, hydraulic technologies, and heat exchangers under the Airpel, APV, Bolting Systems, Delair, Deltech, Hankison, Jemaco, Johnson Pump, LIGHTNIN, Power Team, and Stone brands. It primarily serves customers in chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, general industrial, and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Industrial Process segment designs and manufactures industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw and positive displacement pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services. It serves various customers in industries, such as chemical, oil and gas, mining, and other industrial process markets. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail. The Connect & Control Technologies segment designs and manufactures a range of engineered connectors and specialized control components for critical applications supporting various markets, including aerospace, defense, industrial, transportation, medical, and oil and gas. The connector product portfolio includes electrical connectors, such as circular, rectangular, radio frequency, fiber optic, D-sub miniature, micro-miniature, and cable assemblies; and control products consist of fuel and water pumps, valves, electro-mechanical rotary and linear actuators, and pressure, temperature, limit, and flow switches for various aircraft systems. ITT Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.