Comparison of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

As Asset Management companies, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 106 1.18 N/A 7.82 13.71

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0.00% 12.9% 2.4%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Virtus Investment Partners Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has an average price target of $114.67, with potential upside of 20.74%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.46% and 97.6%. Competitively, Virtus Investment Partners Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Virtus Investment Partners Inc. -2.52% 0.33% -12.74% 21.97% -17.76% 34.91%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Virtus Investment Partners Inc.

Summary

Virtus Investment Partners Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 9 of the 9 factors.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, and real estate markets. The firm also invests in exchange traded funds. It employs a multi manager approach for its products. The firm employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Hartford, Connecticut.