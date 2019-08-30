Comparison of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.78
|0.00
|Mmtec Inc.
|7
|3016.25
|N/A
|-0.12
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Mmtec Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mmtec Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust
|-1.31%
|4.29%
|11.92%
|4.77%
|11.47%
|8.53%
|Mmtec Inc.
|-23.79%
|-39.39%
|196.04%
|74.4%
|0%
|94.37%
For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.
Summary
Mmtec Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.