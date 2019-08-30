Comparison of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)

As Asset Management businesses, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 13 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00 Mmtec Inc. 7 3016.25 N/A -0.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Mmtec Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) and Mmtec Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Mmtec Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and Mmtec Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.46% and 0% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.09% of Mmtec Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust -1.31% 4.29% 11.92% 4.77% 11.47% 8.53% Mmtec Inc. -23.79% -39.39% 196.04% 74.4% 0% 94.37%

For the past year Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s stock price has smaller growth than Mmtec Inc.

Summary

Mmtec Inc. beats Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust on 4 of the 5 factors.