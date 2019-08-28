Comparison of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.1 while its Quick Ratio is 12.1. On the competitive side is, OncoSec Medical Incorporated which has a 5 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 322.16%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.