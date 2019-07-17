Comparison of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM)

This is a contrast between Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 15 8.11 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.1 and a Quick Ratio of 12.1. Competitively, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and has 5.2 Quick Ratio. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 79.58% and its consensus price target is $25.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 43.1% and 41.7%. About 4.3% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% are NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4.27% -19.73% -33.14% -36.67% -49.61% -31.86% NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -7.16% -16.56% 0% 0% 0% -9.18%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.