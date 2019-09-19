Comparison of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SBPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SBPH) and Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.53 0.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.7% -36.9% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 12.1 while its Current Ratio is 12.1. Meanwhile, Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 while its Quick Ratio is 29.4. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 346.93%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 43.4% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1% of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.42% 19.1% -29.88% -55.91% -62.44% -54.38% Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1%

For the past year Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics using its proprietary small molecule nucleic acid hybrid (SMNH) chemistry platform. Its SMNH compounds are small segments of nucleic acids that the company designs to target and modulate the activity of specific proteins implicated in various disease states. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is SB 9200, which completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus and respiratory syncytial virus. It also develops SMNH product candidate, SB 11285, an immunotherapeutic agent for the treatment of selected cancers; and SB 9400, SB 9941, and SB 9946 preclinical product candidates for viral diseases. The company has an agreement with Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to collaborate on the study of the combined use of SB 9200 and small interfering ribonucleic acid product pipeline for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV); and Arbutus Biopharma Corporation to collaborate on the preclinical study of the combined use of SB 9200 and AB-423, a capsid assembly inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HBV. It also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for a clinical study examining the use of SB 9200 co-administered with GileadÂ’s Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) in chronic HBV patients. The company was formerly known as Spring Bank Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2008. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts.