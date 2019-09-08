Comparison of Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprague Resources LP 18 0.10 N/A 1.35 13.86 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Sprague Resources LP. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Sprague Resources LP is currently more affordable than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sprague Resources LP and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprague Resources LP 0.00% 21.4% 2.8% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.47 beta indicates that Sprague Resources LP is 47.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Sprague Resources LP is 1.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is 2.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Sprague Resources LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sprague Resources LP and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprague Resources LP 0 0 0 0.00 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is $5, which is potential 12.61% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Sprague Resources LP and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 17.4% and 3.9% respectively. About 59.78% of Sprague Resources LP’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sprague Resources LP 4.13% 1.8% -4.8% 3.38% -26.32% 28.64% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year Sprague Resources LP has 28.64% stronger performance while Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has -23.04% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Sprague Resources LP beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale and commercial customers. This segmentÂ’s wholesale customers consist of approximately 1,100 home heating oil retailers, and diesel fuel and gasoline resellers; and commercial customers include federal and state agencies, municipalities, regional transit authorities, large industrial companies, real estate management companies, hospitals, educational institutions, and asphalt paving companies. The Natural Gas segment purchases, sells, and distributes natural gas to approximately 15,000 commercial and industrial customer locations across 13 states in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic. The Materials Handling segment offloads, stores, and prepares for delivery of customer-owned products, including asphalt, clay slurry, salt, gypsum, residual fuel, coal, petroleum coke, caustic soda, tallow, pulp, and heavy equipment. The Other Operations segment engages in the marketing and distribution of coal; commercial trucking; and heating equipment service activities. The company owns and/or operates a network of 19 refined products and materials handling terminals located throughout the Northeast United States and Quebec, Canada that have a combined storage capacity of approximately 14.1 million barrels for refined products and other liquid materials, as well as approximately 2.0 million square feet of materials handling capacity. Sprague Resources LP was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.