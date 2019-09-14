Comparison of Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) and Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ)

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) and Townsquare Media Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) have been rivals in the Broadcasting – Radio for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology S.A. 141 0.00 N/A -0.35 0.00 Townsquare Media Inc. 6 0.29 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spotify Technology S.A. and Townsquare Media Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spotify Technology S.A. and Townsquare Media Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology S.A. 0.00% -2.9% -1.2% Townsquare Media Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -1.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spotify Technology S.A. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Townsquare Media Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Townsquare Media Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spotify Technology S.A.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Spotify Technology S.A. and Townsquare Media Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology S.A. 1 0 6 2.86 Townsquare Media Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average price target of Spotify Technology S.A. is $170.29, with potential upside of 30.36%. Townsquare Media Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 average price target and a 19.76% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Spotify Technology S.A. is looking more favorable than Townsquare Media Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spotify Technology S.A. and Townsquare Media Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.3% and 55.5%. Spotify Technology S.A.’s share held by insiders are 27.6%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Townsquare Media Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spotify Technology S.A. 1.71% 6.64% 13.51% 13.53% -12.36% 36.51% Townsquare Media Inc. -3.06% -3.23% 0.56% -12.07% -16.17% 32.11%

For the past year Spotify Technology S.A. was more bullish than Townsquare Media Inc.

Summary

Spotify Technology S.A. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Townsquare Media Inc.

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog. The Ad-Supported segment provides ad-supported users with limited on-demand online access to its catalog. As of December 31, 2017, its platform included 159 million monthly active users and 71 million premium subscribers in approximately 61 countries and territories. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

Townsquare Media, Inc. operates as a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through two segments, Local Marketing Solutions and Entertainment. The Local Marketing Solutions segment provides broadcast and digital solutions through its radio stations, Websites, radio stationsÂ’ online streams, and mobile applications. It also offers digital marketing solutions, such as traditional and mobile-enabled Website development and hosting services, search engine and online directory optimization services, online reputation management, and social media management services under the Townsquare Interactive brand; and e-commerce products to consumers and advertisers through its proprietary deal and auction platform. As of December 31, 2016, this segment owned and operated 312 radio stations and approximately 325 Websites in 66 markets in the United States. The Entertainment segment creates, promotes, and produces live events, including music concerts, multi-day music festivals, fairs, consumer expositions and trade shows, athletic and lifestyle events, and other forms of entertainment. This segment also offer event production services to third parties; and digital advertising services, as well as owns a proprietary ticketing platform. In addition, it owns and operates a portfolio of 16 music and entertainment based national Websites. As of December 31, 2016, this segment produced approximately 550 live events in the United States and Canada. The company was formerly known as Regent Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Townsquare Media, Inc. in May 2010. Townsquare Media, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.