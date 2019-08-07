Comparison of Splunk Inc. (SPLK) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO)

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk Inc. 129 9.93 N/A -2.11 0.00 Luokung Technology Corp. 8 88.25 N/A -0.06 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Splunk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Splunk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Luokung Technology Corp. 0.00% -42.5% -23.4%

Analyst Recommendations

Splunk Inc. and Luokung Technology Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk Inc. 1 3 22 2.85 Luokung Technology Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Splunk Inc. has a 24.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 94.8% of Splunk Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Luokung Technology Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Splunk Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Luokung Technology Corp. has 46.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Splunk Inc. -3.32% 7.96% 0.37% 10.21% 41.86% 29.05% Luokung Technology Corp. 10.02% 62.9% 55.38% -19.2% 0% 1%

For the past year Splunk Inc. was more bullish than Luokung Technology Corp.

Summary

Splunk Inc. beats Luokung Technology Corp. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, and analyze data regardless of format or source. It offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud service. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security, which addresses emerging security threats; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; and Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services, as well as Splunk App for AWS to ensure cloud security and compliance; Splunk Stream to capture, analyze, and correlate network wire data; and DB Connect to get enterprise context; Palo Alto Networks App for Splunk to gain visibility to Palo Alto Networks firewalls; and Splunk App for Salesforce. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.