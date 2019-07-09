Comparison of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (SRC) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Since Spirit Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:SRC) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 40 10.68 N/A 1.67 25.67 Lexington Realty Trust 9 5.98 N/A 1.08 8.53

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust. Lexington Realty Trust appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Spirit Realty Capital Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spirit Realty Capital Inc. is presently more expensive than Lexington Realty Trust, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.6% Lexington Realty Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s 0.55 beta indicates that its volatility is 45.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Spirit Realty Capital Inc. and Lexington Realty Trust’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 1 3.00

$41 is Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -7.51%. Competitively the consensus target price of Lexington Realty Trust is $8, which is potential -15.97% downside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Spirit Realty Capital Inc. seems more appealing than Lexington Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 82.8% of Spirit Realty Capital Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.9% of Lexington Realty Trust are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% are Spirit Realty Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Lexington Realty Trust shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit Realty Capital Inc. 2.94% 5.09% 7.98% 4.42% 13.75% 21.3% Lexington Realty Trust 2% 0.77% -3.67% 9.27% 12.48% 11.94%

For the past year Spirit Realty Capital Inc. was more bullish than Lexington Realty Trust.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Spirit Realty Capital Inc. beats Lexington Realty Trust.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The firm primarily acquires across the United States single tenant operationally essential real estate, which refers to generally free-standing, commercial real estate facilities where tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities that are essential to the generation of their sales and profits. The firm was formerly known as Spirit Finance Corp. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. was formed on August 14, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns a diversified portfolio of equity and debt investments in single tenant commercial properties. The Lexington Realty Trust was founded in 1986 and is based in New York City.