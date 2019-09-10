Comparison of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)

Since Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit MTA REIT 8 1.59 N/A -6.17 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 26 5.88 N/A 2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit MTA REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit MTA REIT 0.00% -711.8% -11.6% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spirit MTA REIT -0.24% 1.33% 30.74% 13% -1.01% 22.67% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.