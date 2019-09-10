Comparison of Spirit MTA REIT (SMTA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA)

Since Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR.PA) are part of the REIT – Diversified industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spirit MTA REIT
|8
|1.59
|N/A
|-6.17
|0.00
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|26
|5.88
|N/A
|2.51
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spirit MTA REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spirit MTA REIT and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spirit MTA REIT
|0.00%
|-711.8%
|-11.6%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 80.8% of Spirit MTA REIT shares and 0% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Spirit MTA REIT’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spirit MTA REIT
|-0.24%
|1.33%
|30.74%
|13%
|-1.01%
|22.67%
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Spirit MTA REIT.
