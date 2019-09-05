Comparison of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (SPI) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Since SPI Energy Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) and SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) are part of the Semiconductor – Specialized industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 3 0.20 N/A -0.85 0.00 SunPower Corporation 9 1.13 N/A -5.56 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and SunPower Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0.00% 20.8% -4.1% SunPower Corporation 0.00% 608.2% -28.9%

Volatility and Risk

SPI Energy Co. Ltd. has a 4.77 beta, while its volatility is 377.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, SunPower Corporation has a 2.31 beta which is 131.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor SunPower Corporation are 1.1 and 0.9 respectively. SunPower Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPI Energy Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown SPI Energy Co. Ltd. and SunPower Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPI Energy Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 SunPower Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, SunPower Corporation’s potential downside is -20.87% and its average price target is $10.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of SPI Energy Co. Ltd. shares and 32.6% of SunPower Corporation shares. 45.95% are SPI Energy Co. Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, SunPower Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPI Energy Co. Ltd. -3.61% -6.1% -54.55% -2.44% -48.72% 133.78% SunPower Corporation 13.61% 4.1% 63.04% 107.27% 72.42% 135.21%

For the past year SPI Energy Co. Ltd. was less bullish than SunPower Corporation.

Summary

SunPower Corporation beats SPI Energy Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies in China and the United States. It also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers, including government-owned utility companies in the United States, China, Greece, and Italy under independent power producer model; and sells electricity from its build-and-transfer model projects to utility companies, independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies, as well as investors in the solar business. As of December 31, 2015, it owned and operated 60.9 megawatts of solar projects. In addition, the company provides long-term operations and maintenance services, including performance monitoring, system reporting, preventative maintenance, and warranty support services over the anticipated life of a solar project for third party developers. Further, it operates solarbao.com, an e-commerce and investment business Website for retail customers and solar project developers to purchase various PV-related products and services; and sells photovoltaic modules, balance-of-system components, solar monitoring systems, and inverters to residential, retail, and corporate customers. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and other system components. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, residential mounting systems, and power plant systems, as well as utility-scale photovoltaic power plants. In addition, the company offers operations and maintenance services, including remote monitoring, and preventative and corrective maintenance services, as well as rapid-response outage restoration services. Further, it leases solar power systems to residential customers; and sells inverters manufactured by third parties. The company serves investors, financial institutions, project developers, electric utilities, independent power producers, commercial and governmental entities, production home builders, residential owners, and small commercial building owners. SunPower Corporation also sells its products to dealers, systems integrators, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation is a subsidiary of Total Energies Nouvelles ActivitÃ©s USA.