Comparison of Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Both Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 158.91 N/A -0.84 0.00 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 4 0.45 N/A -1.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spherix Incorporated and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 0.00% -22.6% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Spherix Incorporated has a 0.12 beta, while its volatility is 88.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s 31.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

Spherix Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. Spherix Incorporated is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.3% of Spherix Incorporated shares are held by institutional investors while 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spherix Incorporated’s share held by insiders are 1.44%. Comparatively, 19.66% are Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Spherix Incorporated beats Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.