Comparison of Spherix Incorporated (SPEX) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR)

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) and AMREP Corporation (NYSE:AXR), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spherix Incorporated 3 173.22 N/A -0.84 0.00 AMREP Corporation 6 3.62 N/A 0.18 34.66

Table 1 highlights Spherix Incorporated and AMREP Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 21.7% 19.4% AMREP Corporation 0.00% 1.7% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

Spherix Incorporated is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.12 beta. From a competition point of view, AMREP Corporation has a 1.19 beta which is 19.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spherix Incorporated and AMREP Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 3.3% and 31.4% respectively. 1.44% are Spherix Incorporated’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 11% of AMREP Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spherix Incorporated -0.89% -5.77% -26.76% -26.09% -44.57% -10.42% AMREP Corporation -1.45% -11.08% 6.83% -10.29% -12.86% 2.52%

For the past year Spherix Incorporated had bearish trend while AMREP Corporation had bullish trend.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides real estate and fulfillment services. The companyÂ’s Fulfillment Services segment provides fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, and print and digital marketing solutions, as well as product fulfillment warehousing, processing, and distribution services. This segment offers its services for consumer publications, trade publications, membership organizations, non-profit organizations, government agencies, and other direct marketers. The companyÂ’s Real Estate Operations segment is involved in the sale of developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others, as well as investment in commercial and investment properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 91,000 acres in Sandoval County near Albuquerque, New Mexico; and tracts of land in Colorado, including 1 property of approximately 160 acres planned for approximately 410 homes, as well as 2 properties of approximately 5 acres for commercial use. This segment also owns interests in subsurface oil, gas, and mineral properties covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land located in Rio Rancho. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.