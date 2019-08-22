Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 15.14 N/A -2.18 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 10 109.34 N/A -2.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. Its competitor Translate Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.7 and its Quick Ratio is 7.7. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Translate Bio Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 187.30% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $28.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 140.83% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Translate Bio Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 58.3%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Translate Bio Inc. -9.89% -33.66% -14.41% 41.7% -34.32% 6.93%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Translate Bio Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.