Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Moleculin Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.17 10.01M -2.18 0.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 1 0.00 34.23M -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 94,612,476.37% -34.5% -31.2% Moleculin Biotech Inc. 2,986,910,994.76% -92.2% -65.2%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Moleculin Biotech Inc. which has a 1.5 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moleculin Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 159.50% and an $28 average target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Moleculin Biotech Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 17.9%. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 23.73% of Moleculin Biotech Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Moleculin Biotech Inc. -5.22% -12.1% -18.05% -20.44% -35.72% 4.81%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Moleculin Biotech Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-cancer drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. The company also develops other drugs, including WP1066 Portfolio that focuses on the modulation of regulatory transcription factors involved in the progression of cancer; and WP1122 Portfolio, a suite of molecules targeting the metabolic processes involved in cancer and glioblastoma. The company has an agreement with Mayo Clinic to enable additional research on its WP1066 molecule for the possible treatment of a rare form of pediatric brain tumor. It also has a strategic collaboration with the University of Bergen to develop immune stimulation drug, as well as to expand research on inhibition of brain metastasis by MoleculinÂ’s pre-clinical drug WP1066. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.