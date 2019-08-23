Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.77 N/A -2.18 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 11.16 N/A -2.49 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 194.42% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28.5.

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.