Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|14.70
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|9
|74.30
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-51.7%
|-47%
Liquidity
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 195.95% upside potential. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 187.27% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
|Kindred Biosciences Inc.
|5.9%
|-18.81%
|-21.25%
|-30.76%
|-49.1%
|-37.72%
For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.
