Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN)

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.70 N/A -2.18 0.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 74.30 N/A -1.66 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, and a 195.95% upside potential. Kindred Biosciences Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20.31 average price target and a 187.27% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kindred Biosciences Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Kindred Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.