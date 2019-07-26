Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

As Biotechnology companies, Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.34 N/A -2.63 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 133 4.03 N/A 8.02 17.24

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Its competitor Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is 3. Spero Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 173.51% at a $28.5 average target price. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 23.74% and its average target price is $170.82. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.7% and 99.6%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.9% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc -1.62% -0.06% 11.24% -4.99% -16.68% 11.58%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.