Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 6 0.00 4.54M -5.99 0.00

Demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 94,256,120.53% -34.5% -31.2% Iterum Therapeutics plc 70,278,637.77% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

17.5 and 17.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 156.88% for Spero Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $28. Iterum Therapeutics plc on the other hand boasts of a $17 consensus price target and a 185.23% potential upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Iterum Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 75.3% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.