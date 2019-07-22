Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.26 N/A -2.63 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.2% -43.8% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4%

Liquidity

10.1 and 10.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 174.83%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.7% and 52.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. 4.93% -2.45% 17.32% 39.09% 4.47% 93.82% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.