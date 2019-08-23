Comparison of Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 14.74 N/A -2.18 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 19.83 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeiGene Ltd. are 7.5 and 7.5 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeiGene Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $28.5, while its potential upside is 195.03%. Meanwhile, BeiGene Ltd.’s average target price is $205.5, while its potential upside is 43.98%. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than BeiGene Ltd., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.7% of BeiGene Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while BeiGene Ltd. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats BeiGene Ltd.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.