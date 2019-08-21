Comparison of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

As Biotechnology companies, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.34 N/A -1.37 0.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Zosano Pharma Corporation 0.00% -157.4% -94.2%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.54 shows that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 154.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Zosano Pharma Corporation’s 156.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Zosano Pharma Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Zosano Pharma Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 227.64% for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average target price of $26.67. On the other hand, Zosano Pharma Corporation’s potential upside is 218.73% and its average target price is $8. The information presented earlier suggests that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Zosano Pharma Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 30.8% of Zosano Pharma Corporation shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Zosano Pharma Corporation has 1.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Zosano Pharma Corporation -3.97% -10.22% -22.87% 21.85% -31.12% 36.79%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while Zosano Pharma Corporation has 36.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Zosano Pharma Corporation.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a proprietary intracutaneous delivery system to administer drugs through the skin for rapid symptom relief to patients. Its lead product candidate is M207, a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the treatment of migraine. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.