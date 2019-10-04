Comparison of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA)

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 8 0.00 109.49M -1.37 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1,323,941,958.89% -41.6% -30.4% Tocagen Inc. 889,845,712.24% -108.1% -56.6%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Tocagen Inc.’s potential upside is 577.52% and its consensus price target is $4.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Tocagen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 36.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Tocagen Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.