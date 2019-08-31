Comparison of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.07 N/A 0.10 39.39

Demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.54 beta, while its volatility is 154.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s 2.51 beta is the reason why it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 263.35%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 55.1%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.