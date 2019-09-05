Comparison of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 16 3.00 N/A 0.94 18.99

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0.00% 15.1% 8.5%

Analyst Ratings

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Victory Capital Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Victory Capital Holdings Inc. is $20, which is potential 18.13% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Victory Capital Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 69.5%. Competitively, 1.4% are Victory Capital Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Victory Capital Holdings Inc. -5.95% 1.3% 8.7% 68.9% 76.06% 74.85%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Victory Capital Holdings Inc.

Summary

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks. As of September 30, 2017, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 70 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Brooklyn, Ohio.