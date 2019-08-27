Comparison of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

As Asset Management companies, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 49.92%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund -0.98% 1% -4.21% -0.21% -14.02% 11.55%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.