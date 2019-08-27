Comparison of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU)

As Asset Management companies, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 49.92%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.42% of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
|-0.98%
|1%
|-4.21%
|-0.21%
|-14.02%
|11.55%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund.
