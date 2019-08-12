Comparison of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 0.46%. Competitively, 41.82% are Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.33% 3.06% 2.71% 8.94% 6.85% 11.05%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust.