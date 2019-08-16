Comparison of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMK) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 27 4.53 N/A 0.42 67.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 30.12% and its average price target is $30.33.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.1% of AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. 7.77% 0% 0% 0% 0% 4.62%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc.

Summary

AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.