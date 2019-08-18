Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

We are contrasting Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 100 66.58 N/A -2.36 0.00 Zai Lab Limited 30 15205.21 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Zai Lab Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 5.6. The Current Ratio of rival Zai Lab Limited is 5.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.5. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Zai Lab Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Zai Lab Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.75% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $95.79.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zai Lab Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 60.9%. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, Zai Lab Limited has 35.26% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Zai Lab Limited -8.41% -11.66% 23.3% 19.14% 50.8% 38.33%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Zai Lab Limited.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Zai Lab Limited on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics for oncology, and autoimmune and infectious disease therapies in China. Its drug candidates include ZL-2306, a poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of ovarian, breast, and lung cancers; ZL-2401, an antibiotic for the treatment of acute bacterial skin/skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonias, and urinary tract infections; ZL-2301 that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma; ZL-3101, a novel steroid-sparing topical product that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of eczema and psoriasis; ZL-2302 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ZL-1101, an anti-OX40 antagonistic antibody for the treatment of graft-versus-host disease or systemic lupus erythematosus. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.