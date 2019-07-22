Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 92 53.28 N/A -2.18 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 217.36 N/A -1.09 0.00

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.7 while its Quick Ratio is 13.7. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a -1.09% downside potential and a consensus target price of $95.79.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.9% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -12.19% -11.99% 290.3% 132.93% 0% 277.67%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.