Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 66.03 N/A -2.36 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 15.30%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.