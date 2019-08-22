Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 67.04 N/A -2.36 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 11 9.85 N/A -161.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -380.6% -79.9%

Risk and Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Jaguar Health Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and has 0.2 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jaguar Health Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 9 0 2.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$107.06 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 5.72%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 1.1%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 13.23% of Jaguar Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Jaguar Health Inc. -2.27% -64.46% -88.75% -90.4% -97.61% -89.26%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Jaguar Health Inc. has -89.26% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Jaguar Health Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.