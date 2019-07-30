Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 54.97 N/A -2.18 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -91.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.42 shows that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.76 beta which makes it 76.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. has 6.9 and 6.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$95.79 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -2.92%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 13.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -9.3% -25.48% -18.18% -41.21% -85.73% -22.52%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.