Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 70.16 N/A -2.36 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.9 and has 11.9 Quick Ratio. Evelo Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 8.85% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $115.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares. 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Evelo Biosciences Inc. has 2.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.