Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 90 53.94 N/A -2.18 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.78 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta means Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.37 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 and a Quick Ratio of 5.6. Competitively, Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.2 and has 8.2 Quick Ratio. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $95.79, while its potential downside is -2.30%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 63.8% respectively. About 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 5.03% -19.72% -18.42% 1.47% 2.98% 8.96%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.