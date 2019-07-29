Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)

We are contrasting Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 94 54.88 N/A -2.18 0.00 Celyad SA 19 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Celyad SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $95.79, and a -2.75% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.89% of Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.09% of Celyad SA shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Celyad SA -4.7% -11.53% -9.91% -31.37% -42.14% 5.81%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Celyad SA.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 6 factors Celyad SA.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.