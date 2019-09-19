Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 68.92 N/A -2.36 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.8 while its Quick Ratio is 10.8. BridgeBio Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 10.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.1% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 9% are BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.