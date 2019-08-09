Comparison of Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 97 56.37 N/A -2.36 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta means Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.93 beta which is 93.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.7 and its Quick Ratio is 19.7. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $95.79, with potential downside of -5.89%. On the other hand, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 14.11% and its average target price is $5.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.