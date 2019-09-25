Comparison of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) are Business Services companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 96 0.26 N/A 8.25 11.95

Table 1 highlights SPAR Group Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% SYNNEX Corporation 0.00% 11.9% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

SPAR Group Inc. has a 0.58 beta, while its volatility is 42.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, SYNNEX Corporation is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.94 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, SYNNEX Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1. SYNNEX Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than SPAR Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SPAR Group Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 SYNNEX Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

SYNNEX Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $119 consensus price target and a 6.25% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

SPAR Group Inc. and SYNNEX Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.1% and 80.7%. About 57.4% of SPAR Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of SYNNEX Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% SYNNEX Corporation -1.8% -2.24% -8.89% 2.19% 3.24% 21.9%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has stronger performance than SYNNEX Corporation

Summary

SYNNEX Corporation beats SPAR Group Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services to resellers, system integrators, retailers, and original equipment manufacturers in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products. It also provides systems design and integration solutions, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly capabilities; logistics services that include outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; online services; and financing services comprising net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters of credit backed financing and arrangements. In addition, this segment offers marketing services, such as direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and Web-based marketing. The Concentrix segment offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services focused on customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation, and business transformation services. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Information Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to SYNNEX Corporation in October 2003. SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.