Comparison of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Both SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Cimpress N.V. (NASDAQ:CMPR) are each other’s competitor in the Business Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.07 N/A -0.08 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 90 1.09 N/A 1.70 50.44

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for SPAR Group Inc. and Cimpress N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -2.2% Cimpress N.V. 0.00% 49.5% 3%

Risk & Volatility

SPAR Group Inc.’s 0.88 beta indicates that its volatility is 12.00% less volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cimpress N.V. has a -0.05 beta and it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SPAR Group Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, Cimpress N.V. has 0.5 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. SPAR Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cimpress N.V.

Analyst Ratings

SPAR Group Inc. and Cimpress N.V. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cimpress N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Cimpress N.V. has an average price target of $87.5, with potential downside of -7.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 6.4% of SPAR Group Inc. shares and 86.4% of Cimpress N.V. shares. SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 57.9%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Cimpress N.V.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. -0.99% 1.82% 11.17% -25.65% -46.78% 25% Cimpress N.V. -3.19% -2.68% 5.13% -27.16% -38.01% -17.19%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has 25% stronger performance while Cimpress N.V. has -17.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Cimpress N.V. beats SPAR Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. Its Vistaprint-branded Websites help approximately 17 million micro businesses create professional marketing products, as well as develop intuitive DIY solutions. The company also provides customized Web-to-print products, such as multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, banners, posters, leaflets, booklets, letterheads, roll-ups, rigid signage, business cards, and others; and customized products, such as promotional products and beverage cans. In addition, it offers customized writing instruments and other promotional products, such as travel mugs, water bottles, tech gadgets, and trade show items for small-and medium-sized businesses through direct mail marketing and telesales, as well as through e-commerce business. Further, the company provides inserts and magazines; tradeshow displays and point-of-sale displays; decorated apparel, bags, and textiles; hard goods consisting of pens, USB sticks, and drinkware; and packaging products comprising corrugated board packaging, folded cartons, and labels. Additionally, it offers digital, Website design and hosting, and email marketing services, as well as order referral fees and third-party offerings. The company serves micro, small, medium, and large sized businesses; graphic designers, resellers, and print providers; teams, associations, and groups; and consumers. The company was formerly known as Vistaprint N.V. and changed its name to Cimpress N.V. in November 2014. Cimpress N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Venlo, the Netherlands.