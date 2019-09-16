Comparison of SPAR Group Inc. (SGRP) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

As Business Services businesses, SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) and Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00 Avaya Holdings Corp. 14 0.44 N/A 1.54 7.81

Table 1 highlights SPAR Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SPAR Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5% Avaya Holdings Corp. 0.00% 8.8% 2.3%

Liquidity

SPAR Group Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avaya Holdings Corp. are 1.4 and 1.3 respectively. Avaya Holdings Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to SPAR Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SPAR Group Inc. and Avaya Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 6.1% and 0% respectively. 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of Avaya Holdings Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55% Avaya Holdings Corp. 7.89% 4.97% -35.75% -29.26% -41.27% -17.31%

For the past year SPAR Group Inc. has 36.55% stronger performance while Avaya Holdings Corp. has -17.31% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Avaya Holdings Corp. beats SPAR Group Inc.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

Avaya Holdings Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary, develops business collaboration and communications solutions worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sierra Holdings Corp. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Santa Clara, California. On January 19, 2017, Avaya Holdings Corp. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York. It is in joint administration with Avaya Inc.