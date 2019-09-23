Comparison of SP Plus Corporation (SP) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM)

Both SP Plus Corporation (NASDAQ:SP) and Wilhelmina International Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM) are Management Services companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SP Plus Corporation 34 1.01 N/A 2.08 16.63 Wilhelmina International Inc. 6 0.37 N/A 0.10 57.01

Table 1 demonstrates SP Plus Corporation and Wilhelmina International Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Wilhelmina International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than SP Plus Corporation. The business that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. SP Plus Corporation’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SP Plus Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 4.7% Wilhelmina International Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

SP Plus Corporation is 5.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.05. From a competition point of view, Wilhelmina International Inc. has a 0.5 beta which is 50.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of SP Plus Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Its competitor Wilhelmina International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Wilhelmina International Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than SP Plus Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

SP Plus Corporation and Wilhelmina International Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.36% and 52%. SP Plus Corporation’s share held by insiders are 1.3%. Competitively, Wilhelmina International Inc. has 36.65% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SP Plus Corporation 1.47% 5.6% 2.19% 4.16% -10.43% 16.89% Wilhelmina International Inc. -3.83% -10.81% -7.83% -17.15% -11.24% -5.15%

For the past year SP Plus Corporation had bullish trend while Wilhelmina International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

SP Plus Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Wilhelmina International Inc.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers facility maintenance, event logistics, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel. The company also provides customer service, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events. In addition, it offers a range of ancillary services, such as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; ground transportation services, such as taxi and livery dispatch, concierge-type ground transportation information, and support services for arriving passengers; on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services; and remote parking management. Further, the company provides facility maintenance services, including power sweeping and washing, painting and general repairs, and cleaning and seasonal services; security services; and multi-platform marketing services comprising SP+ branded Websites offering clients a platform for marketing their facilities, mobile apps, search marketing, email marketing, and social media campaigns. The company serves private and public owners, municipalities, managers, and developers of office buildings, residential properties, commercial properties, shopping centers and other retail properties, sports and special event complexes, hotels, and healthcare facilities. As of December 31, 2016, it managed 3,686 parking facility locations containing approximately 2.0 million parking spaces in 357 cities; operated 78 parking-related service centers serving 73 airports; operated a fleet of approximately 700 shuttle buses; and operated 652 valet locations. The company was formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation and changed its name to SP Plus Corporation in December 2013. SP Plus Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Wilhelmina International, Inc. provides fashion model and talent management services. The company engages in the representation and management of models, entertainers, artists, athletes, and other talent to various clients. It offers fashion modeling and talent product-endorsement services to clients, such as advertising agencies, branded consumer goods companies, fashion designers, magazine publications, retailers, department stores, product catalogs, and Internet sites; and talent management services. The company also represents artists in the hair, makeup, photography, and stylist arenas to various companies in the media, advertising, retail, pharmaceutical, and music industries. In addition, it is involved in the licensing of the Wilhelmina name to third-parties, such as fashion model agencies; and television syndication royalties and production series contracts. The company has operations in Los Angeles, Miami, London, Chile, the United States, and internationally. Wilhelmina International, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.