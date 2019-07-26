Comparison of S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) and Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&P Global Inc. 211 9.61 N/A 7.45 28.40 Blink Charging Co. 3 26.16 N/A -1.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for S&P Global Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of S&P Global Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&P Global Inc. 0.00% 307.3% 19.9% Blink Charging Co. 0.00% -194.6% -128.8%

Volatility & Risk

S&P Global Inc. has a beta of 1.14 and its 14.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Blink Charging Co. has a 3.44 beta which is 244.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of S&P Global Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2. Competitively, Blink Charging Co. has 4 and 3.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Blink Charging Co.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than S&P Global Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for S&P Global Inc. and Blink Charging Co.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score S&P Global Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Blink Charging Co. 0 0 0 0.00

S&P Global Inc. has a consensus price target of $248, and a 1.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 86.6% of S&P Global Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 12.6% of Blink Charging Co. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of S&P Global Inc. shares. Comparatively, Blink Charging Co. has 10.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) S&P Global Inc. -1.4% -2.19% 7.37% 13.66% 6.35% 24.59% Blink Charging Co. -7.02% -10.32% 12.1% 16.32% -51.65% 61.63%

For the past year S&P Global Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Blink Charging Co.

Summary

S&P Global Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Blink Charging Co.

S&P Global Inc. provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants. The Market and Commodities Intelligence segment offers multi-asset-class data, research, and analytical capabilities, which integrate cross-asset analytics and desktop services, as well as delivers access to information, data, analytic services, and pricing and quality benchmarks to customers in the commodity and energy markets. The S&P Dow Jones Indices segment provides index that maintains various valuation and index benchmarks for investment advisors, wealth managers, and institutional investors. The company was formerly known as McGraw Hill Financial, Inc. and changed its name to S&P Global Inc. in April 2016. S&P Global Inc. was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Blink Charging Co. owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing. In addition, the company provides EV charging hardware, site recommendations, and maintenance services. It has strategic partnerships across transit/destination locations, including airports, auto dealers, healthcare/medicals, hotels, mixed-use, municipal locations, multifamily residential and condo, parks and recreation areas, parking lots, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, schools and universities, stadiums, supermarkets, transportation hubs, and workplace locations. The company offers its services through field sales force and reseller partners. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 13,346 charging stations. The company was formerly known as Car Charging Group, Inc. and changed its name to Blink Charging Co. in August 2017. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.