Comparison of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA), both competing one another are Regional Airlines companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southwest Airlines Co. 53 1.03 481.92M 4.22 12.22 Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 26 -2.98 46.09M 4.62 5.63

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Southwest Airlines Co. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Southwest Airlines Co.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southwest Airlines Co. 916,894,977.17% 24.8% 9.3% Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 180,179,827.99% 25.2% 7.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.51 beta indicates that Southwest Airlines Co. is 51.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Southwest Airlines Co.’s Current Ratio is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. On the competitive side is, Hawaiian Holdings Inc. which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Southwest Airlines Co. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Southwest Airlines Co. 0 2 1 2.33 Hawaiian Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Southwest Airlines Co. has a 7.97% upside potential and an average price target of $58.67. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average price target and a 7.07% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Southwest Airlines Co. is looking more favorable than Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Southwest Airlines Co. and Hawaiian Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.1% and 94.6% respectively. Southwest Airlines Co.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, 2.1% are Hawaiian Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Southwest Airlines Co. -5.83% -0.02% -4.4% -10.37% -11% 10.86% Hawaiian Holdings Inc. -8.97% -6% -6.51% -15.59% -34.7% -1.59%

For the past year Southwest Airlines Co. had bullish trend while Hawaiian Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 14 factors Southwest Airlines Co. beats Hawaiian Holdings Inc.

Southwest Airlines Co. operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a total of 723 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 8 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, and Cuba. It also sells frequent flyer points and related services to business partners participating in the Rapid Rewards frequent flyer program, such as car rental agencies, hotels, restaurants, and retailers. In addition, the company operates Southwest.com, an Internet Website that enables customers to purchase and manage travel online; and Swabiz.com, a business travel reservation Web page. Southwest Airlines Co. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. It also provides daily service on Neighbor Island routes among the six islands of the State of Hawai'I; and international routes between the State of Hawai'i and Sydney, Australia, as well as Tokyo and Osaka, Japan. In addition, the company offers scheduled service between the State of Hawai'i and New York City, New York; Pago Pago, American Samoa; Papeete, Tahiti; Brisbane, Australia; Auckland, New Zealand; Sapporo, Japan; Seoul, South Korea; and Beijing, China, as well as various ad hoc charters. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. distributes its tickets through various distribution channels, including its Website hawaiianairlines.com primarily for North America and Neighbor Island routes, as well as through travel agencies and wholesale distributors for its international routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company's fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes; 8 Boeing 767-300 aircraft; 24 Airbus A330-200 aircraft; and 2 Airbus A321-200 for the North America, international, and charter routes, as well as owns 3 ATR42 aircraft. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, the State of Hawai'i.